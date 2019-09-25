Contrasting of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.44 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Celsion Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Analyst Recommendations

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Celsion Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s upside potential is 175.42% at a $13 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and Celsion Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.77% and 9.2%. About 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Celsion Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.