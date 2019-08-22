Contrasting of Era Group Inc. (ERA) and AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) and AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) compete with each other in the Air Services Other sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Era Group Inc. 10 0.97 N/A 0.42 24.69 AerCap Holdings N.V. 49 1.47 N/A 6.78 8.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Era Group Inc. and AerCap Holdings N.V. AerCap Holdings N.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Era Group Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Era Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than AerCap Holdings N.V., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Era Group Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 1.2% AerCap Holdings N.V. 0.00% 11.2% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Era Group Inc. has a 1.12 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AerCap Holdings N.V.’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Era Group Inc. and AerCap Holdings N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Era Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AerCap Holdings N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, AerCap Holdings N.V.’s potential upside is 22.11% and its average price target is $64.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Era Group Inc. and AerCap Holdings N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 99.01% respectively. About 6% of Era Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 12.24% are AerCap Holdings N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Era Group Inc. 14.79% 20.98% 14.54% 6.28% -26.76% 18.08% AerCap Holdings N.V. 5.03% 5.6% 5.29% 13.42% -2.63% 37.7%

For the past year Era Group Inc. has weaker performance than AerCap Holdings N.V.

Summary

AerCap Holdings N.V. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Era Group Inc.

Era Group Inc. provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; air medical services; Alaska flightseeing tours; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, VIP transport, power line, and pipeline survey activities. The company also leases helicopters to third parties and foreign affiliates; engineers, manufactures, and distributes after-market helicopter parts and accessories; and provides classroom instruction, flight simulator, and other training services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, leased, or managed a total of 136 helicopters, including 13 heavy helicopters, 49 medium helicopters, 33 light twin engine helicopters, and 41 light single engine helicopters. It also serves cruise line passengers. The company operates in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Canada. Era Group Inc. was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. In addition, the company offers cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements, and liaising with the rating agencies. Further, it provides engine leasing; certified aircraft engines, airframes, and engine parts; and supply chain solutions. Additionally, the company sells airframe parts to airlines, maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers, as well as aircraft parts distributors. As of December 31, 2016, it owned a fleet of 1,022 aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.