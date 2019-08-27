Contrasting of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream Corporation 19 2.12 N/A 0.98 16.93 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.10 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Equitrans Midstream Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Equitrans Midstream Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Goodrich Petroleum Corporation are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Equitrans Midstream Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$19.67 is Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 53.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares and 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has weaker performance than Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Summary

Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.