Contrasting of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 36.93 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Equillium Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. On the competitive side is, Synlogic Inc. which has a 11.5 Current Ratio and a 11.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Equillium Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -25.65% and its consensus target price is $2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Synlogic Inc. has 25.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Equillium Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synlogic Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.