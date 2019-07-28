Contrasting of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Equillium Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Equillium Inc. has 14.76% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Equillium Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Equillium Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Equillium Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

Equillium Inc. presently has an average price target of $16, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. The peers have a potential upside of 133.00%. With higher possible upside potential for Equillium Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Equillium Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Equillium Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -25.86% weaker performance while Equillium Inc.’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 33.1 and 33.1. Competitively, Equillium Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Equillium Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Equillium Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.