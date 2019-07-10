Contrasting of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

This is a contrast between Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Equillium Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equillium Inc. are 33.1 and 33.1. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4 and 14.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Equillium Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 48.07% and its average target price is $82.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of Equillium Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Equillium Inc. has -25.86% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 41.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.