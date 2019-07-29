Contrasting of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Since Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Equillium Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Equillium Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 33.1 and 33.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Equillium Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equillium Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 23.7%. 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Equillium Inc. had bearish trend while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.