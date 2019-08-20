Contrasting of Equillium Inc. (EQ) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

This is a contrast between Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Equillium Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Equillium Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Equillium Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares. Comparatively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Equillium Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeyondSpring Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.