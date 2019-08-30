Contrasting of Equifax Inc. (EFX) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Since Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax Inc. 126 5.17 N/A -3.53 0.00 Mastercard Incorporated 252 17.97 N/A 5.92 46.03

In table 1 we can see Equifax Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8% Mastercard Incorporated 0.00% 115.4% 26.5%

Risk & Volatility

Equifax Inc. has a beta of 1.25 and its 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mastercard Incorporated’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Equifax Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Mastercard Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Mastercard Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Equifax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Equifax Inc. and Mastercard Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mastercard Incorporated 0 0 14 3.00

Equifax Inc. has a -47.06% downside potential and an average target price of $77.5. Competitively Mastercard Incorporated has an average target price of $279.64, with potential downside of -0.61%. The data provided earlier shows that Mastercard Incorporated appears more favorable than Equifax Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.9% of Equifax Inc. shares and 77.9% of Mastercard Incorporated shares. 0.5% are Equifax Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Mastercard Incorporated has 11.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35% Mastercard Incorporated -2.85% 2.06% 9.46% 33.45% 37.6% 44.33%

For the past year Equifax Inc. has stronger performance than Mastercard Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Mastercard Incorporated beats Equifax Inc.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various payment products and solutions for cardholders, merchants, financial institutions, and governments; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.