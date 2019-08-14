Contrasting of Equifax Inc. (EFX) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax Inc. 123 4.98 N/A -3.53 0.00 China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 2 2.72 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Equifax Inc. and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Equifax Inc. and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -5.8% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -5.6% -5.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Equifax Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has 33 and 33 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Equifax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Equifax Inc. and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Equifax Inc.’s downside potential is -28.25% at a $100.4 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Equifax Inc. and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.9% and 2.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Equifax Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 73.89% of China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Equifax Inc. -2.22% 2.4% 11.75% 31.34% 10.78% 49.35% China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. -0.49% -7.34% -19.2% 115.12% -85.86% 119.57%

For the past year Equifax Inc. has weaker performance than China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc.

Summary

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Equifax Inc.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.