Contrasting of EQT Corporation (EQT) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Since EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Corporation 17 0.67 N/A -3.28 0.00 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 3.44 N/A 0.21 18.00

Demonstrates EQT Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EQT Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered EQT Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.26% for EQT Corporation with consensus target price of $16.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EQT Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 98.6% and 0% respectively. EQT Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year EQT Corporation was more bearish than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors EQT Corporation.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.