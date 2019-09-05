Contrasting of EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP 42 3.97 N/A 2.32 16.62 Western Midstream Partners LP 30 4.74 N/A 1.53 17.70

Table 1 demonstrates EQM Midstream Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Western Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and earnings than EQM Midstream Partners LP. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. EQM Midstream Partners LP is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

EQM Midstream Partners LP has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Western Midstream Partners LP’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EQM Midstream Partners LP is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Western Midstream Partners LP is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. EQM Midstream Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for EQM Midstream Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 4 0 2.00 Western Midstream Partners LP 0 7 1 2.13

EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 42.93% upside potential and an average price target of $42.25. Meanwhile, Western Midstream Partners LP’s average price target is $31.75, while its potential upside is 30.34%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that EQM Midstream Partners LP seems more appealing than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EQM Midstream Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.8% and 42.2%. Insiders owned 97.5% of EQM Midstream Partners LP shares. Competitively, Western Midstream Partners LP has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96% Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63%

For the past year Western Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than EQM Midstream Partners LP

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors EQM Midstream Partners LP beats Western Midstream Partners LP.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.