Contrasting of EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) and Its Peers

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of EQM Midstream Partners LP’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand EQM Midstream Partners LP has 97.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have EQM Midstream Partners LP and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares EQM Midstream Partners LP and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners LP N/A 42 16.62 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

EQM Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for EQM Midstream Partners LP and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners LP 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.11 2.50 2.30

$41.67 is the consensus target price of EQM Midstream Partners LP, with a potential upside of 40.97%. The peers have a potential upside of 18.16%. Based on the results shown earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that EQM Midstream Partners LP’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EQM Midstream Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EQM Midstream Partners LP -6.28% -12.48% -16.55% -18.13% -24.46% -10.96% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year EQM Midstream Partners LP has -10.96% weaker performance while EQM Midstream Partners LP’s competitors have 19.39% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EQM Midstream Partners LP are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s peers have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. EQM Midstream Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EQM Midstream Partners LP.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.94 shows that EQM Midstream Partners LP is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EQM Midstream Partners LP’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

EQM Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EQM Midstream Partners LP’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.