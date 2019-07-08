Contrasting of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Epsilon Energy Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Epsilon Energy Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. N/A 4 17.80 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Epsilon Energy Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

The potential upside of the peers is 78.39%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epsilon Energy Ltd. 6.78% -7.15% -3.19% 1.02% -14.57% -2.28% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Dividends

Epsilon Energy Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.