Contrasting of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Epsilon Energy Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Epsilon Energy Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|20.12%
|17.00%
|7.83%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|N/A
|4
|17.80
|Industry Average
|367.90M
|1.83B
|15.75
Epsilon Energy Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Epsilon Energy Ltd. is more expensive than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.18
|2.22
|3.38
|2.63
The potential upside of the peers is 78.39%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Epsilon Energy Ltd. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Epsilon Energy Ltd.
|6.78%
|-7.15%
|-3.19%
|1.02%
|-14.57%
|-2.28%
|Industry Average
|3.21%
|8.31%
|18.37%
|13.25%
|35.08%
|26.19%
For the past year Epsilon Energy Ltd. had bearish trend while Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Dividends
Epsilon Energy Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Epsilon Energy Ltd.
