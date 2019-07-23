Contrasting of EPR Properties (EPR) and Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Both EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties 76 8.76 N/A 3.74 20.88 Simon Property Group Inc. 174 8.52 N/A 7.65 23.15

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of EPR Properties and Simon Property Group Inc. Simon Property Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. EPR Properties is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 0.00% 9.6% 4.5% Simon Property Group Inc. 0.00% 72.2% 7.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.71 beta means EPR Properties’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Simon Property Group Inc. has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given EPR Properties and Simon Property Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 1 1 1 2.33 Simon Property Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

EPR Properties’s downside potential currently stands at -18.42% and an $60 average price target. Competitively Simon Property Group Inc. has an average price target of $190.33, with potential upside of 22.69%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Simon Property Group Inc. seems more appealing than EPR Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of EPR Properties shares and 95% of Simon Property Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of EPR Properties’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Simon Property Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPR Properties 1.36% -1.59% 5.07% 9.58% 30.85% 22.01% Simon Property Group Inc. 2.41% -4.07% -3.8% -6.2% 12.01% 5.36%

For the past year EPR Properties was more bullish than Simon Property Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Simon Property Group Inc. beats EPR Properties.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Simon Property Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It engages in investment, ownership, management, and development of properties. It primarily invests in regional malls, premium outlets, mills, and community/lifestyle centers to create its portfolio. Simon Property Group, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional office in New York, New York.