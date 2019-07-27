Contrasting of ePlus inc. (PLUS) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

This is a contrast between ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.75 N/A 4.32 20.50 Zuora Inc. 20 7.00 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights ePlus inc. and Zuora Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -48.4% -26.2%

Liquidity

ePlus inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Zuora Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Zuora Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ePlus inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.4% of ePlus inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.9% of Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of ePlus inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of Zuora Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38% Zuora Inc. -0.09% 14.76% 5% 6.06% 11.81% 22.6%

For the past year ePlus inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zuora Inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zuora Inc.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.