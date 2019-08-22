Contrasting of ePlus inc. (PLUS) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.80 N/A 4.66 16.29 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.80 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ePlus inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ePlus inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Volatility and Risk

ePlus inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ePlus inc. Its rival Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Mitek Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ePlus inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ePlus inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Mitek Systems Inc. has an average target price of $13.83, with potential upside of 43.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.1% of ePlus inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.1% of Mitek Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year ePlus inc. had bullish trend while Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Mitek Systems Inc.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.