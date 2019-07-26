Contrasting of ePlus inc. (PLUS) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

We are comparing ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.75 N/A 4.32 20.50 Forescout Technologies Inc. 37 5.59 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights ePlus inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ePlus inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.4% Forescout Technologies Inc. 0.00% -86.1% -29.3%

Liquidity

ePlus inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Forescout Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ePlus inc. and Forescout Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 75.7%. About 0.8% of ePlus inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Forescout Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. -3.42% -4.45% 1.64% 8.51% 1.28% 24.38% Forescout Technologies Inc. -17.56% -12.43% -8.47% 26.13% 16.31% 33.9%

For the past year ePlus inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forescout Technologies Inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Forescout Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules for integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizationsÂ’ networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.