Contrasting of ePlus inc. (PLUS) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.78 N/A 4.66 16.29 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.63 N/A -0.84 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Volatility and Risk

ePlus inc.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. CounterPath Corporation has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ePlus inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, CounterPath Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CounterPath Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of ePlus inc. shares and 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation shares. 1.8% are ePlus inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, CounterPath Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

Summary

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.