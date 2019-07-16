Contrasting of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 39.69 N/A -1.64 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 22 11.69 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Epizyme Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Epizyme Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Epizyme Inc. is 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.03 beta. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. is 12.5 while its Current Ratio is 12.5. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Epizyme Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Epizyme Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.17, and a 55.99% upside potential. On the other hand, Veracyte Inc.’s potential downside is -19.30% and its consensus target price is $23. Based on the results delivered earlier, Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has weaker performance than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.