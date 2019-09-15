Contrasting of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

This is a contrast between Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 46.35 N/A -1.64 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Epizyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Epizyme Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Epizyme Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 79.77% and an $21.5 average price target. On the other hand, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 34.16% and its average price target is $60.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Epizyme Inc. looks more robust than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Epizyme Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 37.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.