Contrasting of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 50.11 N/A -1.64 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.70 N/A -3.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.46 beta means Epizyme Inc.’s volatility is 146.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc. has a 55.99% upside potential and an average target price of $20.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Epizyme Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.