Contrasting of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Both Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 41.39 N/A -1.64 0.00 NextCure Inc. 23 314.66 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Epizyme Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio is 12.5. On the competitive side is, NextCure Inc. which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and NextCure Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Epizyme Inc. has an average price target of $21.5, and a 101.31% upside potential. NextCure Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43.67 consensus price target and a 14.26% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Epizyme Inc. looks more robust than NextCure Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. shares and 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Epizyme Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NextCure Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.