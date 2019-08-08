Contrasting of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 36.53 N/A -1.64 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Epizyme Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.5 and a Quick Ratio of 12.5. Competitively, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Epizyme Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 69.50% and an $20.17 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Epizyme Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 40%. About 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has stronger performance than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.