Contrasting of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 49.84 N/A -1.64 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.12 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Epizyme Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Risk & Volatility

Epizyme Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.46 beta. Curis Inc.’s 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Its competitor Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Epizyme Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Epizyme Inc. and Curis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.17 is Epizyme Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 56.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Epizyme Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 24.7%. About 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Curis Inc. has 17.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has weaker performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Curis Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.