Contrasting of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) and Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems Inc. 175 5.10 N/A 4.48 43.26 Globant S.A. 88 6.01 N/A 1.45 72.95

Demonstrates EPAM Systems Inc. and Globant S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Globant S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than EPAM Systems Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. EPAM Systems Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Globant S.A., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9% Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3%

Risk & Volatility

EPAM Systems Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Globant S.A. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EPAM Systems Inc. Its rival Globant S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. EPAM Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Globant S.A.

Analyst Ratings

EPAM Systems Inc. and Globant S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Globant S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

$212 is EPAM Systems Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.39%. Globant S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $115 consensus target price and a 21.14% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Globant S.A. is looking more favorable than EPAM Systems Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EPAM Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.75% of Globant S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05% Globant S.A. 0.3% 3.19% 27.83% 55.81% 92.48% 88.21%

For the past year EPAM Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Globant S.A.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Globant S.A.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.