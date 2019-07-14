Contrasting of EP Energy Corporation (EPE) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

We will be comparing the differences between EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EP Energy Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -4.00 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.56 N/A 8.15 3.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EP Energy Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has EP Energy Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EP Energy Corporation 0.00% -129.2% -3.2% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

EP Energy Corporation is 199.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.99. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 1.47 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EP Energy Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EP Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for EP Energy Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EP Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 61.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EP Energy Corporation and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.6% and 0%. EP Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EP Energy Corporation -25.78% -36.18% -71.91% -86.75% -93.11% -70.67% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06%

For the past year EP Energy Corporation has -70.67% weaker performance while Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has 19.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats EP Energy Corporation.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.