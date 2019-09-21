Contrasting of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN)

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 88 2.66 N/A 5.79 14.82 Roan Resources Inc. 3 0.62 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EOG Resources Inc. and Roan Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Roan Resources Inc. (NYSE:ROAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Roan Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Roan Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. EOG Resources Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Roan Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for EOG Resources Inc. and Roan Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Roan Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

EOG Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 29.27% at a $104.71 consensus price target. Roan Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus price target and a 488.24% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Roan Resources Inc. looks more robust than EOG Resources Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. shares and 95.2% of Roan Resources Inc. shares. About 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Roan Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56% Roan Resources Inc. 0% -28.14% -77.86% -89.03% -93.42% -85.68%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Roan Resources Inc.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Roan Resources Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Roan Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roan Resources, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roan Holdings, LLC.