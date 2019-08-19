Contrasting of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 91 2.49 N/A 5.79 14.82 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 61 2.77 N/A 1.14 64.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of EOG Resources Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than EOG Resources Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. EOG Resources Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of EOG Resources Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources Inc.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EOG Resources Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. EOG Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

EOG Resources Inc. and Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 10 2.83 Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

EOG Resources Inc. has a consensus price target of $115.15, and a 51.67% upside potential. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $66.83 average price target and a -8.16% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, EOG Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. shares and 87.9% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56% Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. has -1.56% weaker performance while Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has 68.02% stronger performance.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.