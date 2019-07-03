Contrasting of Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 2.00 N/A -0.47 0.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2 2.25 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enzo Biochem Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% -29.8% -23.7% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -75.5% -37.8%

Risk and Volatility

Enzo Biochem Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.77 beta which makes it 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Enzo Biochem Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Enzo Biochem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Enzo Biochem Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s potential upside is 305.77% and its average target price is $6.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enzo Biochem Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 51.8%. Insiders owned 6.1% of Enzo Biochem Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.54% 0.55% 3.97% 13.27% -43.01% 32.01% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0.82% -9.19% 6.93% -32.33% -30.03% -2.76%

For the past year Enzo Biochem Inc. has 32.01% stronger performance while HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has -2.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Enzo Biochem Inc. beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.