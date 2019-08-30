Contrasting of Envestnet Inc. (ENV) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited)

Both Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 66 3.59 N/A -0.43 0.00 WNS (Holdings) Limited 57 3.66 N/A 2.12 29.77

In table 1 we can see Envestnet Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Envestnet Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6% WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.68 shows that Envestnet Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. WNS (Holdings) Limited on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Envestnet Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 WNS (Holdings) Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$77 is Envestnet Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 33.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of Envestnet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of WNS (Holdings) Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Envestnet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.05% are WNS (Holdings) Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17% WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74%

For the past year Envestnet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than WNS (Holdings) Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors WNS (Holdings) Limited beats Envestnet Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.