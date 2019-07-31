Contrasting of Envestnet Inc. (ENV) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 65 4.55 N/A -0.43 0.00 S&P Global Inc. 213 9.63 N/A 7.45 28.40

In table 1 we can see Envestnet Inc. and S&P Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2% S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9%

Volatility & Risk

Envestnet Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.9 beta. S&P Global Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Envestnet Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, S&P Global Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. S&P Global Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Envestnet Inc. and S&P Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 S&P Global Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Envestnet Inc. has an average target price of $74.83, and a 4.79% upside potential. Competitively S&P Global Inc. has an average target price of $248, with potential upside of 1.25%. Based on the data given earlier, Envestnet Inc. is looking more favorable than S&P Global Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of Envestnet Inc. shares and 86.6% of S&P Global Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Envestnet Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of S&P Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63% S&P Global Inc. -1.4% -2.19% 7.37% 13.66% 6.35% 24.59%

For the past year Envestnet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than S&P Global Inc.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Envestnet Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.