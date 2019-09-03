Contrasting of Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 54 1.15 N/A 2.07 26.94

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Entree Resources Ltd. and Compass Minerals International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Entree Resources Ltd. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Compass Minerals International Inc.’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Entree Resources Ltd. is 33.8 while its Current Ratio is 33.8. Meanwhile, Compass Minerals International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Entree Resources Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Entree Resources Ltd. and Compass Minerals International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entree Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Compass Minerals International Inc. is $55, which is potential 10.60% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Entree Resources Ltd. and Compass Minerals International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 96.4%. About 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Compass Minerals International Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03% Compass Minerals International Inc. -2.53% -0.45% 0.69% 6.4% -17.56% 33.96%

For the past year Entree Resources Ltd. had bearish trend while Compass Minerals International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats Entree Resources Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.