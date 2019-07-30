Contrasting of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) and BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF)

As Regional – Southwest Banks businesses, Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) and BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services Corp 42 4.59 N/A 3.61 11.53 BancFirst Corporation 55 4.87 N/A 3.83 14.34

In table 1 we can see Enterprise Financial Services Corp and BancFirst Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BancFirst Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BancFirst Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0.00% 13.2% 1.4% BancFirst Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta means Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BancFirst Corporation is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enterprise Financial Services Corp and BancFirst Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.6% and 40.6% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares. Competitively, 44.29% are BancFirst Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Financial Services Corp -0.98% -4.11% -7.91% -9.02% -21.69% 10.5% BancFirst Corporation -2.86% 0.02% -1.63% -5.08% -5.34% 10.12%

For the past year Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s stock price has bigger growth than BancFirst Corporation.

Summary

BancFirst Corporation beats Enterprise Financial Services Corp on 8 of the 9 factors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides various loan products, such as commercial loans comprising commercial mortgages, asset-based financing, working capital lines of credit, and small business administration guaranteed loans; consumer loans consisting of automobile, home equity, and other personal loans; home loans in non-metropolitan areas; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as serves as bond trustee and paying agent for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management, retail brokerage services, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 100 banking locations serving 53 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.