Contrasting of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Both Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 29 0.00 8.48M 2.63 11.64 Kearny Financial Corp. 13 7.14 74.65M 0.43 31.41

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp. Kearny Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Kearny Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 28,941,979.52% 11.5% 1% Kearny Financial Corp. 580,482,115.09% 3.4% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kearny Financial Corp.’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kearny Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Kearny Financial Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $12.5 consensus target price and a -4.14% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.9% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.7% of Kearny Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Kearny Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01% Kearny Financial Corp. -3.19% -0.74% -4.09% 0.83% 1.19% 4.13%

For the past year Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has -5.01% weaker performance while Kearny Financial Corp. has 4.13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Kearny Financial Corp. beats Enterprise Bancorp Inc.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.