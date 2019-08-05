Contrasting of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) and Its Rivals

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
20.9% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|11.50%
|1.00%
|Industry Average
|18.11%
|8.23%
|0.94%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are comparing Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|30
|11.64
|Industry Average
|41.47M
|228.92M
|20.26
Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.40
|2.28
The potential upside of the rivals is -0.83%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|6.86%
|-2.64%
|-1%
|-5.97%
|-19.44%
|-5.01%
|Industry Average
|3.61%
|4.96%
|7.62%
|10.92%
|9.91%
|17.15%
For the past year Enterprise Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Risk & Volatility
Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. In other hand, Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Enterprise Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Enterprise Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.
