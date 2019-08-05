Contrasting of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) and Its Rivals

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.22% of all Savings & Loans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.50% 1.00% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp Inc. N/A 30 11.64 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.28

The potential upside of the rivals is -0.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year Enterprise Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. In other hand, Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Enterprise Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.