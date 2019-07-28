Contrasting of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

We will be contrasting the differences between Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 90.53 N/A -1.01 0.00 Omeros Corporation 16 15.10 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Entera Bio Ltd. and Omeros Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 174.4% -130.6%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. Its rival Omeros Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Omeros Corporation’s potential upside is 78.46% and its average target price is $27.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.04% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Omeros Corporation 3.26% 2.87% 45.07% 45.85% -16.23% 70.47%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was less bullish than Omeros Corporation.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.