Contrasting of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 48.82 N/A -0.90 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.80 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Entera Bio Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a 62.42% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 46.55%. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.