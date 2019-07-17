Contrasting of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.63 N/A -1.01 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Entera Bio Ltd. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Entera Bio Ltd. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has weaker performance than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Jounce Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.