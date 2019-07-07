Contrasting of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.18 N/A -1.01 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and Histogenics Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Histogenics Corporation which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Histogenics Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.