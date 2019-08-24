Contrasting of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Since Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 63.49 N/A -0.90 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 316.33 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Entera Bio Ltd. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. CorMedix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and CorMedix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 16.8%. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.