Contrasting of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.90 N/A -0.90 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 23.47 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Entera Bio Ltd. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. Its rival Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $46, while its potential upside is 34.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 63.8%. Insiders owned 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Competitively, 3.7% are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was less bullish than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.