Contrasting of Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

We will be contrasting the differences between Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 74.49 N/A -1.01 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.18 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 7 and 7. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc. has 9.3 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has 32.16% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -18.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.