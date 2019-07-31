Contrasting of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Both Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris Inc. 36 3.81 N/A 1.52 25.12 Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.85 N/A 1.80 18.31

Table 1 highlights Entegris Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nanometrics Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Entegris Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Entegris Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Entegris Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 9.8% Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Entegris Inc.’s current beta is 1.36 and it happens to be 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Nanometrics Incorporated’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

Entegris Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nanometrics Incorporated are 5.2 and 4 respectively. Nanometrics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Entegris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Entegris Inc. and Nanometrics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Entegris Inc.’s downside potential is -2.91% at a $43 consensus target price. Nanometrics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 11.89% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Nanometrics Incorporated looks more robust than Entegris Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Entegris Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.7% of Nanometrics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Entegris Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Nanometrics Incorporated has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entegris Inc. -4.28% -3.72% 12.92% 43.03% 6.21% 37.26% Nanometrics Incorporated -1.93% 5.57% 8.48% 2.29% -12.44% 20.75%

For the past year Entegris Inc. was more bullish than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Summary

Entegris Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Nanometrics Incorporated.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The Microcontamination Control segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display OEMs, and materials suppliers and manufacturers. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.