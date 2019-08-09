Contrasting of Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) and Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Since Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) and Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) are part of the Insurance Brokers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 26 2.31 N/A 11.18 2.37 Fanhua Inc. 28 0.00 N/A 1.51 22.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Enstar Group Limited and Fanhua Inc. Fanhua Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Enstar Group Limited. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Enstar Group Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fanhua Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Fanhua Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 14.5%

Roughly 50.37% of Enstar Group Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 31.5% of Fanhua Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.38% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Fanhua Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited -0.67% 2.48% 2.04% 5.66% 3.07% 13.21% Fanhua Inc. 2.33% 0.56% 30.27% 35.97% 20.45% 54.31%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Fanhua Inc.

Fanhua Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Enstar Group Limited.

Fanhua Inc. distributes insurance products in China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage; and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products that consist of individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual education annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment provides property and casualty, group life, liability, and credit insurance products to corporate clients; and offers risk management services to enterprises in various industries, as well as reinsurance brokerage services to insurance companies. Its products include commercial property, cargo, hull, liability, construction and erection, credit, extended warranty, and bank account crime insurance. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, disposal of residual value, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates an online insurance marketplace baoxian.com, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products. In addition, it provides vehicle related value-added services; and distributes wealth management products. As of March 31, 2017, it consisted of 31 insurance agencies, 2 insurance brokerages, and 3 claims adjusting firms, with 959 sales and service outlets, 280,196 registered independent sales agents, 1,165 brokers, and 1,241 in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.