Contrasting of Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Both Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) compete on a level playing field in the Insurance Brokers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 26 2.30 N/A 11.18 2.37 AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 21 0.91 N/A 1.30 17.27

Table 1 highlights Enstar Group Limited and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Enstar Group Limited. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Enstar Group Limited’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0% AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Enstar Group Limited and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is $21.67, which is potential 7.38% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enstar Group Limited and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.37% and 56.5%. Insiders held 0.38% of Enstar Group Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 38.6% of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited -0.67% 2.48% 2.04% 5.66% 3.07% 13.21% AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. -1.4% 7.05% 0.36% 21.25% 2.09% 35.18%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited was less bullish than AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Enstar Group Limited beats AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.