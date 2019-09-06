Contrasting of Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Both Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 174 1.98 N/A 10.94 16.19 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 988 4.45 N/A 65.48 16.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enstar Group Limited and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Enstar Group Limited. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Enstar Group Limited is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Enstar Group Limited is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Competitively, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s beta is 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Enstar Group Limited and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.8% and 89.5%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Enstar Group Limited shares. Competitively, White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited has weaker performance than White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats Enstar Group Limited.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.