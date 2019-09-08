Contrasting of Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)

Since Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group Limited 174 1.93 N/A 10.94 16.19 ProAssurance Corporation 38 2.25 N/A 1.24 31.47

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Enstar Group Limited and ProAssurance Corporation. ProAssurance Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Enstar Group Limited. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Enstar Group Limited is presently more affordable than ProAssurance Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Enstar Group Limited and ProAssurance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5% ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Enstar Group Limited has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ProAssurance Corporation’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Enstar Group Limited and ProAssurance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00 ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

ProAssurance Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $39 consensus target price and a -0.74% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enstar Group Limited and ProAssurance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.8% and 84%. 0.8% are Enstar Group Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are ProAssurance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72% ProAssurance Corporation 5.11% 7.8% 4.8% -7.76% -2.32% -3.62%

For the past year Enstar Group Limited has 5.72% stronger performance while ProAssurance Corporation has -3.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Enstar Group Limited beats ProAssurance Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.