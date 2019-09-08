Contrasting of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.10 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.09 beta means Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 91.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Enochian Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 12.36% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares and 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.