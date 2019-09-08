Contrasting of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|8.10
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-19.9%
|-17.1%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
Risk and Volatility
A 0.09 beta means Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 91.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Enochian Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Enochian Biosciences Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 12.36% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares and 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 64.37% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6.77%
|9.64%
|-19.17%
|-23.11%
|22.25%
|-30.14%
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
For the past year Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.