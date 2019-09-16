Contrasting of Ennis Inc. (EBF) and Its Peers

Ennis Inc. (NYSE:EBF) is a company in the Office Supplies industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ennis Inc. has 85.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 88.95% institutional ownership for its peers. 3.6% of Ennis Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.05% of all Office Supplies companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ennis Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ennis Inc. 0.00% 13.10% 10.30% Industry Average 7.24% 12.80% 6.85%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ennis Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ennis Inc. N/A 20 13.97 Industry Average 61.90M 854.64M 12.22

Ennis Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ennis Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ennis Inc. 1.96% -0.68% 1.45% 1.5% -5% 5.61% Industry Average 10.33% 25.71% 6.04% 5.94% 0.00% 24.93%

For the past year Ennis Inc. has weaker performance than Ennis Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ennis Inc. are 4.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Ennis Inc.’s peers have 3.05 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ennis Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ennis Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Ennis Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.53. Competitively, Ennis Inc.’s peers are 20.50% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Dividends

Ennis Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Ennis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, and Independent Printing brand names. It also provides point of purchase advertising for large franchise and fast food chains, as well as kitting and fulfillment under the Adams McClure brand name; presentation folders and document folders under the Admore, Folder Express, and Independent Folders brand names; custom printed labels, custom, and stock tags products under Ennis Tag & Label brand name; and custom and stock tags and labels under the Atlas Tag & Label, Kay Toledo Tag, and Special Service Partners brand names. In addition, it offers custom and imprinted envelopes under the Trade Envelopes, Block Graphics, Wisco, and National Imprint Corporation brand names; and financial and security documents under the Northstar and General Financial Supply brand names. This segment sells its products to large banking organizations through private printers and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Ennis Business Forms, Inc. Ennis, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Texas.